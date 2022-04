SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado State Patrol says the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 are closed at the Vail Pass rest area due to multiple rollover crashes.

CSP announced the closure at around 8:25 a.m. It is expected to last approximately one hour.

It is not known if anyone was injured in the crashes.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.