DENVER (KDVR) — Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on westbound Interstate 70.

According to the Denver Police Department, a pedestrian was killed after a crash on westbound I-70 near Sheridan on the edge of the Berkeley and Regis neighborhoods. The crash happened at around 4:30 a.m. Monday.

DPD said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. However, the driver did remain on scene and cooperated with police.

The crash is impacting traffic, westbound I-70 is being diverted at Lowell Boulevard. All traffic must exit at Lowell. DPD is asking drivers to use alternate routes.

