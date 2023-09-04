Eastbound I-70 was closed on Sept. 4 near Eisenhower Tunnel due to a multi-vehicle crash.

DENVER (KDVR) — Eastbound Interstate 70 was closed near Eisenhower Tunnel Monday due to a crash involving multiple vehicles, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

CDOT said the road was closed for safety concerns between Exit 205 and Exit 216.

According to the Colorado State Patrol out of Golden, the closure was due to a multi-vehicle crash at mile marker 216.

CSP said there was a serious bodily injury in the crash, but did not specify further details.

CSP said some traffic was getting through on U.S. Route 6.

The trash scene extended down the hill from I-70 where a fifth-wheel trailer rolled.

The estimated time of reopening was unknown.