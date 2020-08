GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) – I-70 is closed in Glenwood Springs due to a fire that is near the highway and Colorado State Patrol says the closure will likely last through the night.

#BREAKINGUPDATE Expect an extended closure through the night through #GlenwoodCanyon. I-70 in both direction are CLOSED.



Rec CDOT detour:

For WB travelers: US 24 to US 285 to Poncha Springs, where motorists can turn west on US 50, which reaches I-70 in Grand Junction pic.twitter.com/fpJ2YieEZE — CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) August 10, 2020

The closure affects traffic in both directions through Glenwood Canyon between Glenwood and Dotsero – this is between mile markers 116 and 133.

#BREAKING I-70 is CLOSED in both directions through the #GlewwoodCanyon due to new wildfire. #120Fire



The closure westbound is at MP133(Dotsero) and at MP116 (Main Glenwood)#cotraffic https://t.co/fytningGOH pic.twitter.com/4yFR5u4CUS — CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) August 10, 2020

