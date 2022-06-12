GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. (KDVR) — UPDATE: Eastbound Interstate 70 has reopened after a fire shut down traffic.

Eastbound Interstate 70 is closed due to a fire, Garfield County tweeted Sunday night.

The Colorado Department of Transportation’s COtrip.org site says there are traffic impacts between Bair Ranch and Dotsero (1 mile west of Dotsero) at Mile Point 132.

The Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management tweeted that it is monitoring the new wildfire.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information is received.