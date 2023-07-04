DENVER (KDVR) — Police are investigating a shooting that killed a motorcyclist on Interstate 70 early Tuesday.

Denver Police Department said they were investigating a motorcycle crash with serious injuries at 1:18 a.m. Tuesday.

The crash happened near Colorado Boulevard on eastbound I-70.

DPD provided an update at 4:37 a.m., saying that after some investigation the incident was being investigated as a shooting.

Just before 9 a.m., DPD said the motorcyclist had died.

The Medical Examiner’s office will release the victims identity.

Eastbound I-70 was closed from Washington Street to Colorado Boulevard as officers continue to investigate.