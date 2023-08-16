DENVER (KDVR) — Interstate 70 was closed on Wednesday after a mudslide dumped onto the road.

I-70 was closed in both directions between Dotsero and West Glenwood, or mile point 116-131.

Garfield County’s 911 Center posted about the mudslide just before 6 p.m. Cameras from the Colorado Department of Transportation show mud covering the roadway at mile post 120.85, near the Grizzly Creek Rest Area.

A mudslide closed Interstate 70 near Glenwood Springs on Aug. 16, 2023. (Credit: Colorado Department of Transportation)

Mudslides remain a risk along that stretch of I-70, where the Grizzly Creek burn scar remains. Unfortunately, a closure of I-70 through Glenwood Canyon may add hours to your journey. See how to detour here.

While mudslides closed the interstate for weeks in July 2021, there was “very little flooding” last summer, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. Travel officials expect even fewer closures in the canyon this summer.