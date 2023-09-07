DENVER (KDVR) — Fire crews are working to contain a “large scale” wildland fire along Interstate 70 in Eagle County.

According to the Eagle River Fire Protection District, the fire is between the interstate and Eagle River near the Horn Ranch Open Space. The fire started after a vehicle crashed and ignited dry grasses in the area.

I-70 is closed in both directions between mile points 147 and 160 and U.S. Highway 6 is closed between mile points 150 and 160. There is no estimated time for reopening, the fire district said.

Drivers were urged to use the northern alternate route to avoid the closure, as the interstate is expected to last several hours. The detour will add around 2.5 hours to travel time, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Here’s the northern alternate route:

Westbound I-70: Motorists coming from the Denver metro area or Interstate 25 can travel westbound on I-70 to Silverthorne, then turn north onto CO 9 or Colorado Highway 131. Each roadway will connect with US Highway 40. Motorists should turn west onto US 40 towards Craig. After reaching Craig, motorists can return south via CO 13 towards Rifle. Access to I-70 westbound is at Rifle.

Eastbound I-70: Motorists traveling eastbound from Utah or Grand Junction can reach the Denver Metro area by traveling the route above in reverse.

Drivers are urged to check COtrip.org for the latest closure information.

“This is an ever expanding, challenging incident with wind and weather also being a factor,” a post from the fire district said.

At this time there are no evacuations.

SkyFOX is heading to the scene to see the current conditions. Check back on this story for the latest information as it becomes available.