DENVER (KDVR) — Interstate 70 was closed in both directions between York and Steele due to flooding.

FOX31’s Gabby Easterwood was on scene on I-70 right before the Brighton Boulevard exit where the road was completely flooded. Water rescues were underway.

According to Denver Fire, at I-70 and York, 11 people needed assistance getting out of their cars. Over on 38th and Blake, the crew was working to help eight people.

  • Interstate 70 before the Brighton exit was completely flooded. (KDVR)
  • Interstate 70 before the Brighton exit was completely flooded. (KDVR)
  • Interstate 70 before the Brighton exit was completely flooded. (KDVR)

Drivers stuck on the highway said they had been there for more than an hour. Multiple cars were at a standstill as water levels rose after a strong storm moved down the Interstate 25 corridor.

At 10 p.m., I-70 was reopened in both directions.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.