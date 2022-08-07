DENVER (KDVR) — Interstate 70 was closed in both directions between York and Steele due to flooding.

FOX31’s Gabby Easterwood was on scene on I-70 right before the Brighton Boulevard exit where the road was completely flooded. Water rescues were underway.

According to Denver Fire, at I-70 and York, 11 people needed assistance getting out of their cars. Over on 38th and Blake, the crew was working to help eight people.

Interstate 70 before the Brighton exit was completely flooded. (KDVR)

Drivers stuck on the highway said they had been there for more than an hour. Multiple cars were at a standstill as water levels rose after a strong storm moved down the Interstate 25 corridor.

At 10 p.m., I-70 was reopened in both directions.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.