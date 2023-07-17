Interstate 70 was closed at the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel after a car fire. (Credit: Colorado Department of Transportation)

(KDVR) — Interstate 70 was closed Monday afternoon after a vehicle fire at the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel.

Colorado State Patrol alerted the public about the closure just before 1:15 p.m. They said the vehicle fire was on the westbound bore. The passengers involved were reported as “safe,” but no further information was given.

Westbound I-70 traffic was being diverted onto U.S. 6/Loveland Pass.

Eastbound traffic was being held at the tunnel, backing up about 3 miles, according to CSP. But eastbound travel had reopened by around 2:15 p.m.

No estimate was given for a full reopening.