DENVER (KDVR) — Three semi trucks and a pickup truck crashed on Interstate 70 during rush hour Wednesday afternoon, closing the eastbound lanes at C-470.

One person was in critical condition after the crash, according to Colorado State Patrol.

I-70 eastbound was closed between exit 259 (Morrison Road) and exit 260 (C-470, a mile west of Golden), according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

CDOT’s interstate cameras showed eastbound traffic at a standstill for miles before the crash scene.

Traffic was being diverted onto C-470, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said around 4:15 p.m. There was no estimated time for reopening.