DENVER (KDVR) — Both lanes of traffic on Interstate 70 near Tower Road were closed Saturday afternoon due to a man with a gun.

The Aurora Police Department responded just after 3:15 p.m. and said the man was standing in the median with a gun.

Callers reported that the man was holding the gun in the air, police said.

Officers were working to detour traffic from I-70 as they worked toward a peaceful resolution.

As of 4:01 p.m., the man was in custody, according to APD.