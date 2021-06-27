I-70 closed both directions through Glenwood Canyon due to mudslide

GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation and Garfield County closed Interstate 70 from Dotsero to Glenwood Springs in both directions due to a flash flood warning in the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar. Very shortly after announcing the closure, Garfield County reported a mudslide in the area.
Officials said to avoid traveling in the area and no estimated time has been provided for reopening.
A mudslide closed the highway on Saturday in the same area from the same conditions. View video from the mudslide on Saturday below.
This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as they are received.