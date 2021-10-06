I-70 closed between Silverthorne and Loveland Pass due to deadly crash involving 5 vehicles

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation says Interstate 70 is closed in both directions between Silverthorne and Loveland Pass.

The Colorado State Patrol said the closure is due to a five-vehicle crash that happened around 10:47 p.m. Tuesday evening.

One person was killed in the crash. It is unknown if anyone else was injured.

The identity of the victim will be released by the coroner’s office once next-of-kin is notified.

There is no estimated time on when I-70 could reopen. A detour is in place via Loveland Pass.

We will update this story when the interstate reopens.