DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation is reporting a semi-tractor is on fire at the intersection of Interstate 70 and U.S. Highway 6, which has closed the roadway.

The interstate was closed in both directions, but at 9:27 p.m. the westbound lanes were open for travel. Some FOX31 viewers reported seeing explosions at the site as well, but no officials have confirmed any details beyond a car fire.

The road is specifically closed between Exit 244 (Highway 6) and Exit 248 (Floyd Hill).

The closure comes during some of the most busy timeframes for I-70, which receives a major traffic surge during the holiday season. Friday, Dec. 29, was estimated by officials, including CDOT, to be the busiest day of the year on the roadway.