COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Commerce City Police Department is investigating a rollover crash on eastbound Interstate 270 at the Vasquez Boulevard interchange.

The crash happened before 5 a.m. Tuesday morning. It involved a semi-truck hauling a load of asphalt. The semi overturned and spilled asphalt onto the highway.

CCPD said eastbound I-270 is closed at Vasquez Boulevard. The closure is expected to last several hours and will impact the morning commute.

Traffic is being diverted from the eastbound lanes of I-270 to southbound Vasquez Boulevard, police said.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.

We will update this story when the interstate reopens.