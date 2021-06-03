I-25 traffic alert: 18-hour full closure in Lone Tree begins Friday

Detours set to be in place along Interstate 25 in the Lone Tree area. (CDOT)

LONE TREE, Colo. (KDVR) — Expect delays on Interstate 25 in the Lone Tree area this weekend when the road is scheduled to close for emergency bridge repairs, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) announced Wednesday.

The repairs will replace part of the Sky Ridge Avenue Bridge over I-25 that a commercial truck crashed into in February. The impacted area is between Ridgegate Parkway and Lincoln Avenue, where detours will be in place.

The most significant impacts will be an 18-hour, full closure of the interstate beginning Friday at 9 p.m., when two delays of two hours or longer are expected.

Here is a full list of scheduled closures:

Friday, June 4, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday, June 5: FULL closure of northbound I-25 and double lane closures on southbound I-25 from Ridgegate Parkway to Lincoln Avenue

FULL closure of northbound I-25 and double lane closures on southbound I-25 from Ridgegate Parkway to Lincoln Avenue Saturday, June 5, 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Single left lane closure of northbound I-25

Single left lane closure of northbound I-25 Saturday, June 5, 7 p.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, June 6: FULL closure of northbound I-25 and double lane closures on southbound I-25 from Ridgegate Parkway to Lincoln Avenue

FULL closure of northbound I-25 and double lane closures on southbound I-25 from Ridgegate Parkway to Lincoln Avenue Overnights Sunday, June 6, to Saturday, June 12, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m . : Same closures as above

. Same closures as above Overnights Tuesday, June 15, and Thursday, June 24, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.: Full closure of northbound I-25, all lanes open on southbound I-25

There is already a full closure of an I-25 auxiliary lane on northbound I-25 for crews to stage equipment for the repairs. CDOT warns drivers this closure could cause minor delays during peak travel times.

More information from CDOT is available here. The public can also call the project hotline at (720) 770-0353 or email skyridgebridge@gmail.com.