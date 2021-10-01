Adult, baby killed in I-25 crash near Wellington

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — An adult and an infant died in a single-vehicle crash Friday on Interstate 25 near Wellington.

Colorado State Patrol said another two children were flown to a hospital after the crash, while another adult was transported in an ambulance with serious injuries.

I-25 southbound was shut down for helicopters to access the area, a CSP spokesperson said.

The road was closed south of Buckeye Road, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation, which advised drivers to expect delays.

The crash was reported about 6:43 p.m. at mile marker 288, according to CSP.