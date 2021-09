LONE TREE, Colo. (KDVR) – UPDATE: According to CDOT, only the two right lanes are now closed.

ORIGINAL: Southbound Interstate 25 is closed between RidgeGate Parkway and Castle Pines Parkway due to a crash.

South Metro Fire says injuries are minor, but there is no estimated time of reopening the highway.

Check back here for updates.

#I25 southbound: Road closed due to a crash between Exit 192 – RidgeGate Parkway and Exit 188 – Castle Pines Parkway. No est. reopen. https://t.co/APy5bO42XC — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) September 18, 2021