I-25 South Gap closures to take place every night this week

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Interstate 25 will close overnight beneath the County Line Road bridge, the Colorado Department of Transportation warns drivers to expect delays. Ramp closures at the Sky View Lane/Tomah Road exit begin Tuesday.

Tuesday and Wednesday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Northbound and southbound I-25 closed beneath the County Line Road bridge, County Line Road bridge and local access closed for bridge work. I-25 traffic will detour via the County Line Road ramps. Local traffic will use the CO 105 interchange (exit 161).

Southbound I-25 and County Line Bridge Closure (Credit: CDOT)

Thursday, 8 p.m. to Friday 5 a.m. Southbound I-25 closed beneath the County Line Road bridge, County Line Road bridge and local access closed for bridge work. I-25 traffic will detour via the County Line Road ramps. Local traffic will use the CO 105 interchange (exit 161).

Southbound 1-25 and County Line Bridge Closure (Credit: CDOT)

Friday, 6:30 p.m. to Saturday 8:30 a.m. Southbound I-25 closed beneath the County Line Road bridge, County Line Road bridge and local access closed to install drainage pipes. Southbound I-25 traffic will detour via the County Line Road ramps. Local traffic will use the CO 105 interchange (exit 161).

Saturday, 6 p.m. to Sunday 10 a.m. Southbound I-25 closed beneath the County Line Road bridge, County Line Road bridge and local access closed to install drainage pipes. Southbound I-25 traffic will detour via the County Line Road ramps. Local traffic will use the CO 105 interchange (exit 161).

Extended Ramp Closure from Tuesday, Sept 7 8 p.m. to Tuesday, Sept 21. Southbound I-25 off-ramp to Sky View Lane/Tomah Road (exit 174) for ramp reconstruction. Note: the Sky View bridge will not be reconstructed; just the ramps. For access to Sky View Lane/Tomah Road, use the southbound I-25 off-ramp to Plum Creek Parkway (exit 181) and continue south using the frontage roads.

Southbound I-25 off ramp to Sky View Lane/Tomah Road closure (Credit: CDOT)

The County Line Road bridge replacement is part of the 18-mile I-25 South Gap project between Monument and Castle Rock.

Major bridge reconstruction for the South Gap is expected to be complete by the end of 2021, according to CDOT.

Schedules are weather dependent and subject to change, but the Pinpoint Weather Team is forecast a string of dry days and nights.

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” CDOT resources include: