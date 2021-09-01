I-25 overnight closure for bridge work this week

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Interstate 25 near Monument will close overnight for bridge work, the Colorado Department of Transportation warns drivers to expect delays.

Work to install a bridge girder at County Line Road (Exit 163) is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday night.

Wednesday, 8 p.m. to Thursday 5 a.m. Southbound I-25 will be closed. Traffic will detour via the off- and on-ramps. The County Line Road bridge across I-25 will be closed. The northbound on- and off-ramps at County Line Road will be closed. For local access, please use CO 105 via the Monument Hill Frontage Road.

Southbound I-25 and County Line Bridge Closure (Credit: CDOT)

Thursday, 8 p.m. to Friday 5 a.m. Northbound I-25 will be closed, and traffic will detour via off- and on- ramps. The southbound on- and off-ramps at County Line will be closed. For access to southbound I-25, go north on I-25 and turn around at Greenland Road, or use CO 105.

Northbound I-25 and County Line Bridge Closure (Credit: CDOT)

The County Line Road bridge replacement is part of the 18-mile I-25 South Gap project between Monument and Castle Rock.

Major bridge reconstruction for the South Gap is expected to be complete by the end of 2021, according to CDOT.

Schedules are weather dependent and subject to change.

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” CDOT resources include: