CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado State Patrol is reminding drivers to slow down after a driver was clocked going 115 mph through the Interstate 25 gap.

“I-25 through the gap is not the place to channel your inner Ricky Bobby because you “Wanna go fast”,” CSP shared.

The driver was issued a summons for speeding and reckless driving, CSP said.

Here’s a look at the penalties for speeding in Colorado, according to the Colorado General Assembly:

Violation Fine Surcharge Jail Time 1 to 4 mph over the reasonable and prudent speed, or over the maximum lawful speed of 75 mph (Class A traffic infraction) $30 $6 None 5 to 9 mph over the reasonable and prudent speed, or over the maximum lawful speed of 75 mph (Class A traffic infraction) $70 $10 None 10 to 19 mph over the reasonable and prudent speed, or over the maximum lawful speed of 75 mph (Class A traffic infraction) $135 $16 None 20 to 24 mph over the reasonable and prudent speed, or over the maximum lawful speed of 75 mph (Class A traffic infraction) $200 $32 None 25 or more mph over the reasonable and prudent speed, or over the maximum lawful speed of 75 mph (a fine, or jail time, or both may be imposed) (Class 2 misdemeanor traffic offense) Minimum $150

Maximum $300 Not Applicable Minimum 10 days

Maximum 90 days 25 or more mph over the reasonable and prudent speed, or over the maximum lawful speed of 75 mph in a construction zone (a fine, or jail time, or both may be imposed) (Class 1 misdemeanor traffic offense) Minimum $300

Maximum $1,000 Not Applicable Minimum 10 days

Maximum 1 year Driving at a speed that is not reasonable and prudent given road conditions (Class A traffic infraction) $100 $10 None Driving at such a slow speed that the normal and reasonable forward movement of traffic is impeded (Class A traffic infraction) $50 $6 None Exceeding a safe speed on a bridge or elevated structure (Class A traffic infraction) $30 $6 None Credit: Colorado General Assembly

The gap is an 18-mile stretch of I-25 from south of Castle Rock to Monument, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.