MEAD, Colo. (KDVR) – Update 5:13 p.m. 10/7: The roadway has reopened to traffic, according to CDOT.

Original Story: Interstate 25 northbound is closed between exit 240 and exit 243 due to a crash.

The Colorado Department of Transportation has closed the road to clean up fluid that resulted from the crash involving two vehicles.

One driver involved in the crash, a 74-year-old man, and the other driver, a 27-year-old man, were injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.