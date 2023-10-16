DENVER (KDVR) — Following a train derailment that occurred on Sunday afternoon, I-25 is still closed in both directions just north of Pueblo on Monday morning.

The BNSF Railway train derailed on a bridge over I-25 near mile markers 106 and 107 around 3:25 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15.

Colorado State Patrol said both directions of I-25 would be closed due to a 12-train car crash and coal on the road for an extended period of time.

As of Monday, Oct. 16, both sides are still closed.

If you’re heading southbound, FOX31’s Drew Engelbart recommends taking Exit 110 onto a country road parallel to I-25. It’s a dirt road which will add about 15-30 minutes to the commute.

Northbound will take 30 minutes to an hour longer than your normal commute. You’ll be rerouted to Exit 106 and take Highway 50 all the way out west to Highway 115, then back onto I-25.

Engelbart expects a multi-day closure.