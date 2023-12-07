LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — Communities along the Interstate 25 north corridor are growing quickly and contributing to major economic growth in northern Colorado. The Colorado Department of Transportation is expanding I-25 to keep up with traffic.

This stretch is along I-25 between Mead and Fort Collins.

CDOT said this project has economic and environmental benefits, especially to commuters in northern Colorado.

The department said safety improvements will reduce the number of crashes and deaths, decrease travel time, and increase trip reliability. Additionally, it will improve congestion and improving freight efficiency, among others.

Facts about the I-25 North Express Lanes

Construction Cost: $250 Million

Contractor: Ralph L Wadsworth Construction/Sema Construction

Timeline: 2019-2024

Location: I-25 Nearest Town/City: Mead to Fort Collins Mile Point(s): 243-255 County: Weld and Larimer



FOX31 will have a crew on scene to capture the ribbon cutting and announcement of the opening date at 9:15 a.m. Thursday morning.