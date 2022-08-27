DENVER (KDVR) — Two lanes of Interstate 25 were closed due to a car that had flipped over from a crash.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, the two right lanes of I-25 southbound were closed between the 23rd Avenue exit and the 17th Avenue exit due to a crash. At 4:42 p.m., one lane was reopened. aT 5:16 p.m., both lanes were reopened to traffic.

Cameras from CDOT showed multiple emergency vehicles on the road and a white car laying on its hood. Traffic was still moving in one lane around the crash.

A crash has closed down several lanes on southbound I-25 (Credit: CDOT)

CDOT did not say when the lanes will be reopened. Injuries from the crash have not been reported.

CDOT advised drivers to take an alternate route while crews continue to work the scene.