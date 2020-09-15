I-25 Gap Project update: North section on schedule to open in November, CSP increasing enforcement

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — After two years of construction, the Interstate 25 South Gap Project that connects Denver and Colorado Springs has made significant progress, Tamara Rollison from the Colorado Department of Transportation said on Tuesday.

The 18-mile project between Monument and Castle Rock is divided into three sections: north, middle and south. The north section is on schedule to open in November.

Two bridges near Larkspur are moving ahead. The Spruce Mountain Bridge is 95% complete and the Plum Creek Bridge is 50% complete.

The Greenland Road Interchange almost 50% complete.

Paul Neiman, project director for the I-25 South Gap Project says increased safety and mobility are major goals of the project and include:

Express lane in each direction, on schedule to open in 2022

Wider shoulders for emergencies

Four wildlife underpasses

Five new bridges

A climbing lane for trucks near Monument Hill

Improved technology.

Neiman stresses the importance of safety during construction and says increased law enforcement by the Colorado Sate Patrol and air are being implemented.

Leave plenty of room between vehicles, heed signs, drive the posted speed limit, and drive with caution and vigilance, advises Neiman.

A public telephone town hall is scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m.