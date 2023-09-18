DENVER (KDVR) — The suspect in a fatal wrong-way crash on Interstate 25 allegedly showed signs of intoxication when interviewed by police following the crash, according to a probable cause statement.

The crash happened at 2:25 a.m. Saturday morning on northbound I-25 around West 8th Avenue.

According to police, Morgan Hefley, 23, was driving southbound in the northbound lanes and caused a head-on crash with another vehicle. The driver of that vehicle, 42-year-old Lorenzo Escobedo Acosta, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Because of the extensive damage from the crash, Hefley had to be extricated from her vehicle. She was then transported to a local hospital.

A Denver Police officer with the unit focused on DUI and drug recognition interviewed Hefley while she was in the hospital.

According to the probable cause statement, the officer noted that Hefley, “exhibited a pronounced odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from her breath,” and that she had bloodshot and watery eyes.

Hefley was later placed under arrest, according to the probable cause statement.

Police said Saturday that she was held for investigation of vehicular homicide.