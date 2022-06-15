DENVER (KDVR) — An engaged couple, their infant and the driver’s parents were all in one vehicle when they were killed in a multi-vehicle Interstate 25 crash involving a semi-truck.

Tragedy struck two families on Monday as they suddenly lost their loved ones. The victims are from Wyoming and crossed the state line, traveling to Colorado to celebrate Aaron Godines’ 20th birthday. The joyous occasion turned deadly.

Aaron Godines and Haile Everts were a young couple with their whole lives ahead of them. They were high school sweethearts who were recently engaged and cherishing every moment with their newborn baby.

Instead of planning a wedding, Desiree Everts is planning funerals.

“She said, ‘I love you mom,’ and I told her make sure you text me when you leave Denver,” Everts cried. “And she said OK.”

Everts never received that text. Aaron, Haile, their 3-month-old Tessleigh and Aaron’s parents — Christina and Emiliano Godines — were celebrating in Denver and headed back to Wyoming on Monday when they were rear-ended on the interstate near Highway 66.

Deadly crash involved several vehicles, big rig

Aaron Godines, Haile Everts and their daughter, Tessleigh

Investigators believe a 2015 Ford Edge, a 2013 Ford Focus and a 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander were in the left lane of northbound I-25 around 1:30 p.m. and slowed for traffic.

A Kenworth semi-truck was also northbound in the left lane when it rear-ended the Ford Edge at an unknown speed, pushing it off the left side of the roadway and into the center median. The Kenworth rear-ended the Ford Focus, pushing the Focus into the Mitsubishi.

“I just wanted my baby to be OK. I wanted all of them to be OK,” Everts cried. “She was my firstborn. She was my baby girl.”

Everts lost her daughter, granddaughter and son-in-law and found out in the worst way possible.

She said she saw the video from the crash, “and I knew that was their car,” she sobbed.

Family raising money to bring them home to Wyoming

The family is trying to focus on good times. Everts shared that Aaron was an amazing father and son-in-law and was the best that anyone could ask for. Haile leaves behind two teenage siblings who miss her dearly and are trying to cope.

The couple’s love was described as undeniable, but what’s even more undeniable was the love for their baby girl, who was their world.

“She had dimples. She was the perfect baby and the best niece I could ever ask for,” cried Halin, Haile’s 13-year-old sister.

The Everts and Godines families have verified GoFundMe accounts and are hoping for one thing: “To get them back to Wyoming and laid to rest,” Everts cried. “To have a beautiful funeral to say our goodbyes.”

She said they are planning services now and Haile, Aaron and Tessleigh will be laid to rest together.

The crash is still under investigation. Colorado State Patrol is urging witnesses to come forward and give them a call with any information.