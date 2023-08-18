DENVER (KDVR) — A semi-truck driver and a dog died in a crash Friday that sent the truck hanging over a bridge on Interstate 25.

The crash happened on southbound I-25 at Burnt Mill Road and closed the interstate around 8:11 a.m., according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Southbound I-25 remained closed south of Pueblo on Friday afternoon.

The trailer hung precariously over the bridge for hours, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office. Photos show the destroyed truck and extensive debris as crews responded to the scene.

A semi-truck driver and a dog died Friday morning, Aug. 18, 2023, after a crash that sent the truck hanging over the side of a bridge on Interstate 25. (Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office)

The truck was the only vehicle in the crash, according to the sheriff’s office. They say its driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two dogs were in the truck. One of them died, while fire crews extricated the other from the wreckage.

The truck was hauling boxes of hamburger patties, the sheriff’s office said.