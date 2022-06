DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Police are investigating a shooting near Interstate 25 and 20th Street.

One victim was located with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, the I-25 SB offramp is closed to 20th Street due to police activity.

A shooting is being investigated by Denver Police on Interstate 25 near 20th Street (Photo credit: KDVR)

Denver Police said a shooting closed the Interstate 25 southbound off-ramp to 20th Street on June 21, 2022. (KDVR)

The Interstate 25 southbound exit ramp to 19th Street was closed on June 21, 2022, because of police activity. (Credit: Colorado Department of Transportation)

Denver Police said a shooting closed the Interstate 25 southbound off-ramp to 20th Street on June 21, 2022. (KDVR)

The investigation is ongoing and police have not made any arrests at this time.

For detours, visit the traffic page.

SKYFOX and a crew are on the way, this story will be updated as more information becomes available.