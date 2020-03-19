I-25 closed southbound from Castle Rock, multiple crashes reported

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — Interstate 25 is closed southbound from Castle Rock due to multiple crashes near Greenland.

The closure is in place at Plum Creek, Exit 181.

Colorado State Patrol says that many people are getting stuck due to the closure.

CSP recommends putting off travel south to the Colorado Springs area for a few hours.

CMV Chain Law is in effect northbound I-25 Colorado Springs to Castle Rock.

All vehicles over 26,000 lbs, commerical or motor home, must have all drive wheels chained up.

CSP is beginning to reroute vehicles around mile marker 167.

Five semi-trucks and three vehicles are currently stuck at mile marker 164.

There have been a few vehicle crashes, but no injuries at this time.