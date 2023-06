Northbound I-25 was shut down between Alameda and 8th after a shooting. (KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — Northbound Interstate 25 was closed on Tuesday afternoon after a shooting.

The Denver Police Department did not immediately release much information. The department tweeted at 3:17 p.m., saying it happened at northbound I-25 and 8th Avenue.

Northbound I-25 was closed at Alameda to 8th, police said.

