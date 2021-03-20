I-25 closed near Loveland after semi-tanker spill

LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) – Interstate 25 is closed in both directions from CO 402 to US 34 near Loveland as the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) and fire crews work to clean up around 11,000 gallons of either diesel fuel or oil when a semi-tanker crashed early Saturday morning.

Traffic is being detoured, but the frontage roads in the area are also affected by the spill. CDOT is recommending travelers use US 85 and US 287 as alternative routes.

Check the FOX31 traffic page for real-time updates.

Update from the I-25 incident – vehicle recovery underway @CSP_News @ColoradoDOT pic.twitter.com/uzN2ATFKu0 — Loveland Fire Rescue Authority (@LovelandFRA) March 20, 2021

I-25 NB/SB: Road closed between Exit 255 – CO 402 and Exit 257 – US 34. Update: Remains closed during ongoing major crash cleanup involving hazmat spill. Not expected to reopen until early afternoon at the soonest. Alternate routes: US 287 or US 85… https://t.co/lSBZ24SiCx — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) March 20, 2021

According to Colorado State Patrol (CSP), the incident happened shortly after 1 a.m. The 67-year-old male of the truck from Henderson, Colo., hauling either diesel fuel or diesel oil was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

CSP said the vehicle rolled over on its side, hit the concrete barrier, and burst into flames.

Loveland Fire/Rescue Authority posted this information on their Facebook page this morning: Initially, units responded at 1:12 a.m. to a fully engulfed diesel fire and extricated one driver who suffered only minor injuries. Officials on scene are projecting the Interstate to be closed by emergency vehicles for 12 hours or until all hazmat cleanup operations have concluded. Currently, there are 35 firefighters on scene. Traffic is being diverted in both directions please take alternate routes to avoid the area. Front Range Fire and CDOT are also on scene.