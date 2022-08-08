MEAD, Colo. (KDVR) — Interstate 25 was closed at Mead on Monday evening after a crash.

Colorado State Patrol said one person died was transported for medical care after the crash but was ultimately pronounced dead. No further details were immediately available.

A FOX31 viewer sent a video that showed a large construction vehicle on its side in the northbound lanes of I-25 and major damage to an overpass just before it. The video showed other vehicles that were damaged.

SkyFOX flew over the scene of a deadly crash on northbound Interstate 25 at Mead that damaged an overpass and left an excavator on its side in the roadway. (KDVR)

According to CSP, the crash was reported at 6:06 p.m. near mile marker 246 after a trackhoe hit the bridge and damaged it. CSP said there are other crashes in the area, but it was not immediately clear if they were part of the original crash or happened after the fact.

