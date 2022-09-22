THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation says Interstate 25 is closed in both directions between 84th Avenue and Thornton Parkway due to a rollover crash.

The crash was reported before 3:30 a.m. and involved a tanker that was leaking chemicals.

The Thornton Police Department said the man driving the tanker was taken to the hospital with injuries. The severity of his injuries is unclear at this time.

I-25 will be closed between 84th Avenue and Thornton Parkway as crews work to clean up a chemical spill. The 84th Avenue overpass above I-25 is also closed.

I-25 closure (TPD)

You can use Washington Street, Huron Street, and 104th Avenue as alternative routes, TPD said.

If you are traveling in the area, expect delays.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. We will update this story when I-25 reopens.