Northbound I-25 closed in southern Douglas County due to fatal crash

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The northbound lanes of Interstate 25 are closed in southern Douglas County due to a fatal crash.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, the crash occurred near mile marker 167.

The northbound lanes of the highway are closed at the El Paso-Douglas County line.

Only one lane of southbound traffic is open in the area of the crash.

At least one person is being extracted from a vehicle.

There is currently no estimate on when the interstate will reopen. CSP says it will be shut down for an “extended period.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.