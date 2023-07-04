DENVER (KDVR) — Roads in Denver were flooded Tuesday night as severe thunderstorms moved across the metro area.

Denver Fire performed a swift water rescue in the area of 38th Avenue and Fox Street, according to the department. Crews were able to get people to safety, but they were still on the scene around 8:40 p.m.

38th and Fox is the same place where cars were submerged last week in fast-rising water from a downpour.

And similar to last week, Interstate 25 was again flooded on Tuesday at West 23rd Avenue. That’s the same place where floodwaters on Thursday snarled rush-hour traffic and pushed mud and debris on the road.

Cameras from the Colorado Department of Transportation showed vehicles traveling on the flooded road on Tuesday night. Flooding was also visible on I-25 at westbound Interstate 70.

Flooding on Interstate 25 at West 23rd Avenue in Denver (Credit: Colorado Department of Transportation)

Warning: Don’t drive onto flooded roads

Denver Fire said drivers have gotten stuck at other places in the city. They advised people not to drive onto flooded roads, which can be deeper than they appear. Floods could destroy the vehicle and put its occupants in danger.

Tuesday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for the risk of severe thunderstorms with heavy rain, gusty wind, lightning and hail.

Waves of severe weather were affecting July Fourth celebrations on Tuesday evening.

Fireworks and drone shows were delayed or canceled. People attending the Independence Day event at Folsom Field, in Boulder, were advised to take shelter, while Red Rocks Amphitheatre and the Colorado Rapids were each on a weather delay.