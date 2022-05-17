AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The man who was found guilty of several criminal charges for firing a gun at a Jeep he believed was trying to run over protesters on Interstate 225 was sentenced to no prison time and will serve five years probation.

Young will serve 90 days in jail for the first count of second-degree assault and an additional 30 days consecutively after for the second count as part of his sentencing. Young already has credit for 50 days served in jail.

The prosecution was seeking six years in the Department of Corrections, which was significantly less than the maximum time he faced under sentencing guidelines, which was 16 years.

Judge Ben Leutwyler said there were many factors to consider in this case, including rehabilitation and deterrence.

“I’ve struggled since the day the jury returned their verdict because this has been an unusual case,” Judge Leutwyler. “Mr. Young, you have presented as an unusual individual.”

The judge pointed to Young’s lack of prior record, his work in the community, and his actions that showed remorse in the aftermath of the shooting and

“Your actions were horrific,” he said, pointing out the size of the crowd of hundreds despite Young being a gun owner and understanding the weight of that responsibility.

The judge ordered Young to five years probation for each felony count he faced, including mental health evaluations. Each sentence will run concurrently, meaning they run at the same time. Young will have to pay restitution for each count, for a total amount that will be decided at a later date.

Samuel Young was found guilty in March of two counts of second-degree assault, four counts of attempted manslaughter and one count of illegal discharge of a firearm.

The shooting happened on July 25, 2020, at the height of the nationwide movement against police violence.

Young, 24, was with a group who marched onto Interstate 225 and blocked the highway. The group was protesting police actions in the wake of the deaths of George Floyd and Elijah McClain.

At one point, a blue Jeep came speeding down the highway, past the crowd. The crowd rushed to get out of the way. That’s when prosecutors say Young pulled out his gun and fired five shots in the direction of the crowd. The bullets hit the back of the Jeep. Two fellow protesters were slightly wounded but the driver of the Jeep was not hit.

Young was originally charged with attempted murder but those charges were reduced.