AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department says Interstate 225 has reopened following a multi-car crash on Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported before 5 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

APD said five cars were involved in the crash. One of the cars rolled over. No serious injuries were reported from the crash.

UPDATE: This is crash involved 5 cars including one that rolled over, no serious injuries; however it could take up to an hour before the scene is cleared and the interstate is back open. Alternative routes highly suggested. #APDTrafficAlert — Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) September 28, 2021

Traffic was diverted off of northbound I-225 at Alameda Ave. for more than an hour.