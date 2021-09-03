Hyperloop testing facility will break ground in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KDVR) – A Hyperloop testing facility will be built in Pueblo, partners Swisspod and Transportation Technology Center, Inc. announced on Thursday.

A full-scale Hyperloop capsule will be built and tested at the PuebloPlex campus, following the first operational test track in Europe in July 2021.







Swisspod capsule and tube rendering (Credit: Swisspod)

“Hyperloop is an ultra-high-speed ground transportation system for passenger and cargo. Hyperloop’s

sealed tubes and pressurized vehicles, called pods, move at very high speeds, dramatically reducing

point-to-point destinations travel time with minimal environmental impact,” Swisspod said in a press release.

The partnership brings new technology to the PuebloPlex campus, growing the innovation market for the area.

“Our partnership with Swisspod is the first of many opportunities to extend our legacy as leaders in

transportation research. Our team’s experience in performance testing and our capability to reduce the

product development cycle is unmatched in North America,” Kari Gonzales, Acting CEO of TTCI.

“We selected TTCI for its remarkable track record of leadership and success in the testing, development, and deployment of emerging transportation technologies,” Denis Tudor, Co-founder & CEO of Swisspod.