Hydromulching Marshall Fire area to prevent ash spread

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Three weeks after the Marshall Fire, concerns remain regarding potential impacts to people’s health and the environment.

The fire damaged nearly 1,100 homes and businesses, leaving toxic ash and debris in its wake. At a Thursday night virtual meeting, county health officials detailed plans to begin a process called hydromulching on damaged properties.

Hydromulching involves spraying a slurry mixture of water, mulch and potentially seed onto the impacted ground.

“It stabilizes the soil, it prevents wind erosion, and it provides dust control,” said Troy Bacon who owns A-1 Affordable Hydroseed, which provides hydroseeding for homes and businesses along the Front Range.

Bacon said he’s also worked in natural disaster areas, including in Boulder County.

“When it hits the ground it forms a mesh,” Bacon said. “It’s going to prevent that ash from going all over the place.”

Homeowners have until Wednesday, Jan. 26to submit a Right of Entry (ROE) form to the county to help with the cleanup.

According to the county, “the ROE will allow the county to immediately remove imminent hazards from properties, and it will also allow the county to perform soil stabilization work in order to prevent ash from being wind-blown and/or from draining into waterways.”

The county is hoping to begin debris removal at private properties in February.