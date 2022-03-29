DENVER (KDVR) — A group of older Denverites in the Athmar Park neighborhood is calling on Denver Parks and Recreation to help them as they try to stay active in their golden years. Their favorite neighborhood park is in need of some love.

Cracks and uneven surfaces are easy to spot on the walking path on the west side of Huston Lake Park. It’s a safety issue for those who depend on canes and walkers. Among those calling for improvements are residents who have called Athmar Park home for decades.

Richard Clem, 82, has been walking at the park for almost 60 years. His walks are a bit more challenging now after a recent back operation.

“You’ve got to watch and look for every little step,” Clem said. “You can’t just walk.”

Neighbor Pamela Anderson agrees.

“The cracks are big enough that I can get my [walker] wheels caught in them,” Anderson explained.

Anderson can’t see well and depends on smooth surfaces. She told FOX31 she has fallen on the uneven walkway. Clem fell on the patchwork of asphalt a couple days ago, he said.

“It wouldn’t take much just to resurface it, or fix it, like they should have a long time ago,” Clem said.

The residents said they’ve waited long enough. They told the FOX31 Problem Solvers the asphalt has been problematic for about 20 years.

There was some hope when Denver constructed cement sidewalks throughout the central and eastern areas of the park. But residents said they’ve been led to believe by the city that the neglected western side of the park won’t get the same love until 2025.

They’re calling on Denver Parks and Recreation to take a hard look at the budget and find a way to make improvements.

FOX31 reached out to Denver Parks and Recreation late Tuesday afternoon. The Problem Solvers want to know when improvements will be made at Huston Lake Park. A city spokesperson said she is looking into the concern. FOX31 will follow up if needed.