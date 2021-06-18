Husband of missing Colorado Springs woman arrested for murder

COLORADO SPRINGS — Jepsy Kallungi was in Colorado Springs, “working on her marriage,” she told a friend, when she went missing in March of 2019.

“I asked her, ‘Why do you have to go back with him?’” Rhanae Ramos explained at the time. “And she said, ‘I want to try the relationship and give him a second chance.’”

Ramos described the relationship as “toxic.”

Colorado Springs Police opened a missing person case, but there’s been no sign of the then 26-year-old.

Friends say Jespy Kallungi “disappeared without a trace” in 2019.

“She just disappeared without a trace,” another friend said, weeks later, at a prayer event put together in Kallungi’s honor.

On Thursday, Kallungi’s husband, Dane, was arrested in New Mexico by the Albuquerque Police Department.

A spokesperson with the department said they were called to Kirtland Air Force Base to assist with the arrest. Dane Kallungi had a warrant out for his arrest and is charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bond.

Court documents state the couple filed for divorce on October 19, 2018 and were married on July 20, 2017.

Ramos spoke to Dane after not hearing from Jepsy for days in 2019. Via Facebook Messenger, he told Ramos Jepsy had left for Chicago or the Philippines and could not provide further details.

Ramos and Jepsy’s family have asked to for space as they cope with this latest development.

FOX21 has requested further information regarding the circumstances of Dane Kallungi’s arrest.