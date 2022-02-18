Hurry up and wait: expect more traffic President’s Day weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation is cautioning motorists to be prepared for more traffic than usual this President’s Day weekend.

Traffic is expected to be heavy due to weekend ski resort-goers using I-70 west. But it doesn’t stop there.

Weekend traffic is projected to be dense through the middle of April, as skiers and snowboarders soak up the last of the season in Colorado’s mountain towns.

CDOT is reminding those traveling, especially through the mountains, the Passenger Vehicle Traction Law requires all vehicles have 3/16 inch tire tread depth, and either all-wheel or four-wheel drive.

