Hurricane force winds: 116 mph wind recorded in Breckenridge; see strongest gust ever recorded

DENVER (KDVR) — Wednesday and Thursday brought strong winds to Colorado. Widespread 50 mph gusts were recorded across Denver, I-25, the Palmer Divide, and Eastern Plains. 100 mph gusts were recorded in the high mountains and 50-80 mph gusts in the Foothills.

The highest gust this morning occurred on Peak 6 at Breckenridge Ski Area: 116 mph.

Even though that number might seem high, it is not the highest temperature ever recorded in Colorado.

Meteorologist Chris Tomer

Meteorologist Chris Tomer said the strongest wind ever recorded in Colorado is 201 mph at Longs Peak. The second strongest wind was recorded on Monarch Pass in 2016 of 148 mph.

Hurricane force winds start at 74 mph, according to Meteorologist Chris Tomer.