Hunter fatally shot near Kremmling

KREMMLING, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife says a hunter was found fatally shot in a very remote area near Kremmling.

CPW was notified at 11:30 a.m. Monday of the shooting.

The hunter has not yet been identified.

CPW said hunter fatalities are very rare since they implemented a mandatory hunter education course.

The last time a hunter was fatally shot in Colorado was two years ago, Nov. 5, 2018. That incident was also in Grand County.

This is a breaking news story. We will provide updates as we get them.