DENVER (KDVR) — Hundreds gathered on the Capitol steps on Saturday for Colorado’s largest rally yet in support of Ukraine.

It came as Russian forces close in on a number of key cities, including the capital Kyiv.

Anastisiia Pereverten made the trip to Denver from Wyoming, where the Kyiv resident is studying abroad.

“I have dozens of chats with my family and friends, and there is only one motto,” she said. “We will win.”

Like many Ukrainians, Pereverten’s family is sheltering in place in their Kyiv flats. She said a handful signed up for military defensive groups, ready to fight if needed.

“The extent to which I admire those people is just hard to express,” she said.

Others are trying to get to safety, with long lines at train and bus stops for those looking to head west toward Poland.

“It’s very hard to get out of the country right now,” said Paul Brunson, who served in the Peace Corps in Ukraine in 2013 and has many friends still in the country. “The railroads are jammed, there’s lines to get into busses, it’s just hard to get out of the cities right now.”

“They have kind, gentle people there,” Brunson said. “They don’t need this.”

Thursday, Gov. Jared Polis announced Colorado will be willing and ready to accept Ukrainian refugees in need of help.

Natalie Stoesz, who was born in Ukraine, said it’s a tough decision for her friends.

“It’s a safety decision,” she said. “Most of my friends that I’m talking to are staying for the moment. They have plans to leave, but they’re staying for as long as they can.”

She said her Berthoud home will be ready for those in need when the time comes.

“We definitely have our house open for those who need to come, and I just hope everyone else has the heart to have that available for people who do come over,” Stoesz said.