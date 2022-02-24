DENVER, (KDVR) — Hundreds gathered outside the Colorado Capitol Thursday in support of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people.

For many, the message was simple: Stop Putin.

“What they did this morning is just unforgivable, and there has to be consequences,” Alina Tatkov said. “Putin will go further, and he needs to be stopped.”

The rally lasted for a few hours, with drivers honking in support as they passed the Capitol on Lincoln Street.

In the crowd, flags of multiple European countries waved in the air, a sign of support for the estimated 11,000 Ukrainian-Americans who call Colorado home.

“This is so devastating,” Oleksandra Chub said. “I’m just broken.”

Chub moved to Denver from Ukraine three years ago and was planning to visit her family on Friday. The trip has been canceled.

“My family there, they are not safe, and I don’t know what’s going to happen tonight, or tomorrow. I’m afraid for their life,” she said.

Chub said more needs to be done by the United States to stop the attacks, including military intervention.

“I understand that Ukraine is not a part of NATO and probably U.S. doesn’t want us to be part of NATO, but I would love to have this military support,” Chub said. “For now, all the West, including U.S., only say we are deeply concerned, we will make sanctions. But nothing is happening, and it’s just devastating because I want to see actions.”

Late Thursday, Gov. Jared Polis announced actions on the state level. Those include looking across state government to divest from Russian-owned assets, end collegiate research projects with Russian ties and eliminate contracts involving Russian-owned companies.

Polis also said the state is willing and ready to accept refugees, should the need arise.

“Colorado stands on the side of freedom,” Polis said.