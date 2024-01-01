COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — Hundreds of individuals gathered outside a gun store in Colorado Springs to voice their opposition to the recent decision by the Colorado Supreme Court, which resulted in the removal of Donald Trump from the ballot.

The protest, which gained momentum after Colorado became the first state to take such action, attracted attendees from across the country.

Organized by Trent Leisy, a candidate for Colorado’s 4th Congressional District, the rally aimed to challenge what many perceive as an unconstitutional move by the court. Leisy asserted that allowing judges to dictate who can and cannot be on the ballot infringes upon the people’s right to choose their candidates, emphasizing, “The people decide who’s on the ballot.”

Trent Leisy speaking to protestors outside DCF Guns MyPillow CEO, Mike Lindell, speaking to protestors outside DCF Guns Colorado Springs, Courtesy: FOX21 News Reporter Rhea Jha

The peaceful protest drew a significant crowd, including individuals from out of state and notable Republican figures, such as MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who came out in support of Trump’s inclusion on the ballot.

“When the Supreme Court came out and ruled that he incited an insurrection, we were flabbergasted,” expressed Leisy, echoing the sentiment of many in attendance.

Joe Oltmann, CEO of DCF Guns, emphasized the community’s strong stance, stating, “The people in the community are literally taking a stand right now.”

The diverse crowd included individuals not just from Colorado but also from neighboring states like Wyoming and Kansas. Christy Ruckus Fidura, a protestor and Colorado Republican, highlighted the presence of around 40 vehicles that rallied in support from nearby regions.

“We support him being on our ballot and we want to vote for him in November,” said Fidura.

The appearance of Lindell alongside other prominent Republicans drew attention, signifying the national significance of the issue at hand.

Lindell, who said he flew in from Minnesota, voiced concerns about the decision, stating, “These are people here from all around the country… When you get things this crazy that you take someone off the ballot, people are concerned.”

During his extensive address to the audience lasting nearly an hour, Lindell delved into various subjects. Among many stories, he recounted his journey from battling a cocaine addiction to meeting Trump, which ultimately led to his current involvement in politics. He touched upon the controversy surrounding voting machines in the 2020 election and expressed strong disapproval of Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold.

Following his speech, a line formed out the door of DCF Guns, people eagerly waiting to take a picture with him.

MyPillow CEO, Mike Lindell at DCF Guns Colorado Springs MyPillow CEO, Mike Lindell, speaking to protestors outside DCF Guns MyPillow CEO, Mike Lindell, speaking to protestors outside DCF Guns MyPillow CEO, Mike Lindell at DCF Guns Colorado Springs

Optimism remains among supporters as the Colorado GOP has appealed the state’s decision, hoping for a favorable ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court. Many supporters and Republican figures at the protest expressed confidence in a unanimous decision against the ruling, believing it goes against the Constitution.

“If the Supreme Court is going to stay true to what the Supreme Court is supposed to do, that they have to uphold the Constitution. They have to,” remarked Robert Harmon, a protestor from Aurora, echoing the sentiments of many in attendance.